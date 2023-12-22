Norse Atlantic Airways opens ticket sales for new route between Athens and New York JFK

Norse Atlantic Airways has commenced ticket sales for a new route connecting Athens, Greece, to New York JFK. With fares starting from €239 one way, flights will run up to five times a week from May 30th to October 26th, 2024, catering to the increased interest among Americans to explore Greece’s landscapes and culture.

This direct route aims to provide an affordable and convenient travel option, meeting the rising demand for seamless travel between these destinations. Athens International Airport, known for its connectivity and top-notch facilities, promises a smooth journey for passengers, facilitating tourism, cultural exchange, and economic ties between the US and Greece.

CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen highlighted the route’s commitment to meeting evolving travel needs and fostering cultural exchange and business collaborations. Athens International Airport’s Director of Communications & Marketing, Ioanna Papadopoulou, expressed excitement about this development, foreseeing it as a significant enhancement in connectivity and travel options for the public.

Norse Atlantic operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering a comfortable experience with personalised entertainment systems. The airline provides two cabin options—Economy and Norse Premium—with varying fare choices catering to different travel preferences, from value options to increased flexibility and amenities.