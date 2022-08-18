Navigate

Norse Atlantic Airways now flying from Berlin Airport to three US destinations

Welcome! The airline Norse Atlantic Airways, which specialises in long-haul routes, is now flying direct to the USA from BER. New York JFK Airport on the US East Coast is the first of two new long-haul routes from BER offering daily service. From Friday, Norse Atlantic Airways will also fly to the US West Coast. The routes are served by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Additionally, Norse Atlantic announced a new route connecting Berlin to Fort Lauderdale on 07 December 2022.

Fast, direct and reliable scheduled flights are essential for a wide range of connections between the capital region and the USA. That’s why the new long-haul connections to the East and West Coasts of the USA are an important addition to BER’s flight schedule for both tourism and business.

Flight Schedule BER – New York JFK

Flight number Departure Time* Arrival Time* Day
N0601 BER 19:20 JFK 22:00 Daily
N0602 JFK 00:30 BER 14:25 Daily

* Local time

17 August 2022, 19:35
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
