Norse Atlantic Airways now flying from Berlin Airport

Welcome! The airline Norse Atlantic Airways , which specialises in long-haul routes, is now flying direct to the USA from BER. New York JFK Airport on the US East Coast is the first of two new long-haul routes from BER offering daily service. From Friday, Norse Atlantic Airways will also fly to the US West Coast. The routes are served by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Fast, direct and reliable scheduled flights are essential for a wide range of connections between the capital region and the USA. That’s why the new long-haul connections to the East and West Coasts of the USA are an important addition to BER’s flight schedule for both tourism and business.