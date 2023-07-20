Norse Atlantic Airways non-stop from Berlin to Miami next winter

Norse Atlantic Airways will offer non-stop flights from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Miami starting on December 15. The Norwegian long-haul airline will operate this new direct route every Friday during the winter flight schedule, with return flights from Miami on Thursdays.

The flight duration from BER to Miami International Airport is ten hours and forty-five minutes, and the airline will use a Boeing Dreamliner 787 for this long-haul journey, accommodating up to 338 passengers, including 56 in comfortable Premium Economy. Tickets can be booked on their website, flynorse.com.

The outbound flight departs from BER at 13:15 on Fridays and arrives in Miami at 18:00 local time. The return flight from Miami departs at 20:00 on Thursdays and lands in BER at 11:15 the following day.