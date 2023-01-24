Norse Atlantic Airways Launches ticket sales between Rome and New York JFK

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the launch of ticket sales between Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and New York JFK. The new route will become the fifth European destination served by Norse from JFK, the daily service will begin operations on 19th June 2023 with fares starting from €239 one way including taxes.

Economy Light fares from Rome to New York start at €239 one way including taxes and €550 in Premium Light.

“We are very pleased to announce Rome as our fifth capital city in Europe offering a direct Norse Atlantic Airways flight to New York JFK. Customers on both sides of the Atlantic will be able to enjoy value, excellent onboard service and comfort while travelling between these two culturally vibrant and exciting cities. The addition of Rome to our network will provide another gateway to Europe and strengthen our presence in New York,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

“We are pleased to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Rome Fiumicino,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “This new direct flight to New York JFK will complete the overall offering between the two cities with an outbound evening service which will enrich our customers’ travel options. By choosing Rome FCO, Norse Atlantic Airways is another new airline that has recognised the operational excellence of our airport and the great attractiveness of our market.”

The flight will depart Rome (FCO) at 19.30 and land in JFK at 23.00, the return flight departs JFK at 01.00 and lands in Rome at 15.45.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Customers looking to explore the world and enjoy unbeatable value can access even greater choice and convenience thanks to the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines. The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, provides over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at our key international hubs.