Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales between Paris CDG and New York JFK



Today, Norse Atlantic Airways has opened ticket sales for flights between Paris and New York on www.flynorse.com. Customers will be able to take advantage of affordable fares and enjoy quality service on board modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The daily direct service will commence on 26th March 2023.

Fares start from €219 one way, including all applicable taxes. The first flight departing Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport to New York JFK will take place on 26th March 2023. Norse Atlantic will offer a daily service between the two cities.

The daily flight will depart from Paris at 19.45 and arrive in New York at 22.00 local time. The return departs New York at 00.30 and lands in Paris at 14.05 local time.

“We are very pleased to announce our new route connecting Paris and New York JFK. Norse Atlantic Airways now serves four key European destinations from New York with Paris joining London, Berlin and Oslo. The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between France and the United States will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Tue, Nov 29, 2022 11:27 CET