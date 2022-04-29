Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales between Norway and the United States

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways has opened ticket sales for flights between Norway and the United States with the full launch of www.flynorse.com. This marks a milestone for the company and heralds a new era for consumers seeking good value, choice and friendly service when choosing to travel across the Atlantic.

Fares will start from an unprecedented NOK 995 and $129 one-way, including all applicable taxes. The first flight departing from Oslo to New York (JFK) will take place on 14th June. The airline will also serve Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO) and Los Angeles (LAX) from Oslo.

“This is a major milestone for all of us at Norse Atlantic Airways and a testament to the dedication and determination of colleagues from across the airline who have made this possible. Norse now offers the lowest one-way point to point transatlantic fares in the market. Whether travelling on business, leisure or simply wishing to explore the world, Norse now makes it possible for everyone to explore for less. Our modern, comfortable and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners are ready to take to the skies and our pilots and cabin crew are looking forward to welcoming customers on board from June,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

From today customers will also be able to book flights between Oslo, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Flights from Oslo to New York will commence on June 14th ramping up to daily flights from 4th July, with one-way fares starting from NOK 995.

Flights from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale will commence on 18th June operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from NOK 1497.

Flights between Oslo and Orlando will commence on 5th July operating three weekly flights, one-way fares start from NOK 1497.

Flights from Oslo to Los Angeles will commence om 9th August operating three weekly flights with one-way fares starting from NOK 1797.

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to point flights between Europe and the United States, will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff we are also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry”, continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

For more information and to book please visit www.flynorse.com

Routes and fares from London and Paris to the United States will be announced soon.

