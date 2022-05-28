Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales between London Gatwick and New York JFK

Norse Atlantic Airways has opened ticket sales for flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK on www.flynorse.com. UK customers will be able to take advantage of affordable fares and enjoy a quality service on board modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The daily direct service will commence on 12th August 2022.

Fares will start from as low as £255 return, including all applicable taxes. The first flight departing London Gatwick to New York (JFK) will take place on 12th August 2022. Norse Atlantic will offer a daily service between the UK and the US. Other US destinations will be announced soon.

The daily flight will depart from London at 13.00 and arrive in New York at 15.55 local time. The return departs New York at 17.55 and lands in London Gatwick at 06.20 local time the following day.

Temporarily from August and throughout the summer Norse Atlantic will also operate flights between London Gatwick and Oslo. The daily morning flights between London and Oslo, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both our Premium and Economy cabins, are available to book now with fares from only £41 one way including taxes. Our London to Oslo flights will not only provide the most comfortable option to travel to Norway they will also allow UK customers to take advantage of our flights from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

“We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK. Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick. It’s always great to see a new tail on the airfield but the arrival of a new airline following the turbulent past two years for the industry, and one that will be offering fantastic long-haul routes across the Atlantic, is particularly exciting news. Passengers across London and the South East will now be able to benefit from another transatlantic service from Gatwick, with Norse offering excellent value for money for those flying out for a dream holiday, or important business trip, to New York, one of the world’s most famous and dynamic cities.”

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to point flights between Europe and the United States, will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry,” continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.