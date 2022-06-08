Norse Atlantic Airways launches ticket sales between Berlin, New York JFK and Los Angeles with one-way fares starting from €160 and $120

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways has opened ticket sales for direct flights between Berlin, Germany, and the United States on www.flynorse.com. This marks a further milestone for the company and heralds a new era for both European and US customers seeking good value, choice and quality service when choosing to travel across the Atlantic. Whether travelling on business, leisure or simply wishing to explore the world, Norse now makes it possible for everyone to explore for less.

Flights will operate daily from Berlin direct to New York (JFK) from 17th August with fares starting from an unprecedented €160 and $120 one-way. The airline will also serve Berlin direct to Los Angeles three times a week from 19th August with fares starting from as low as €189 and $138 one-way.

“We are very excited to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. For far too long the vibrant and culturally diverse city of Berlin has been subjected to poor direct transatlantic connectivity. Our extremely competitive fares and direct flights will allow customers to now finally enjoy affordable and convenient travel between Germany and the US.

These two new routes will provide a direct and cost-effective option, saving both money and time, for local and international businesses when choosing to travel to and from the US or taking advantage of our cargo services,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination. Additionally, Boeing 787 Dreamliners produce 25 per cent lower CO2 emissions and are 50 per cent quieter than the previous generation of aircraft still in operation with many major airlines globally.

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between Germany and the United States, will benefit both local tourism and businesses by supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industries,” continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

