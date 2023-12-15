Norse Atlantic Airways launches non-stop Berlin to Miami flights for winter getaways

Norse Atlantic Airways introduces a new non-stop flight connecting Berlin (BER) directly to Miami, Florida, in their 2023/2024 winter schedule. Operating once a week, the Boeing Dreamliner will transport 338 passengers, including 56 seats in a comfortable Premium Economy Class.

Departing BER at 13:15 every Friday, the flight lands in Miami at 18:00 local time after a flight duration of ten hours and forty-five minutes. The return journey from Miami to BER takes off Thursday evenings at 20:00 and arrives the following day at 11:15, with a flight duration of nine hours and fifteen minutes.

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, expresses enthusiasm for Norse Atlantic Airways’ inclusion of Miami in their flight schedule, highlighting Florida’s popularity as a winter holiday destination now accessible through non-stop flights from BER.

Norse Atlantic Airways’ CEO, Bjorn Tore Larsen, emphasises the smooth and affordable travel experience for passengers, noting the summer connection between Berlin and New York City, set to commence in May.

Miami, known as the Magic City, captivates travellers with its warm winters, sandy beaches, diverse culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, and various attractions like Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Little Havana, and the Everglades National Park. The city’s unique fusion of Caribbean ambience, glamour, nature, and American culture makes it an enticing travel destination.