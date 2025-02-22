Norse Atlantic Airways launches London Gatwick–Bangkok route, expands Winter 2025 schedule

Norse Atlantic Airways will introduce a new direct route between London Gatwick (LGW) and Bangkok (BKK) starting October 26, 2025, with up to four weekly flights and return fares from £295.

The airline is also increasing winter flights to Bangkok:

Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) to Bangkok will rise from two to four weekly flights from December 5, 2025.

Oslo (OSL) to Bangkok will increase from three to four weekly flights from December 3, 2025.

This expansion strengthens Norse Atlantic’s UK presence and enhances its connectivity to Asia. CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen highlighted the airline’s commitment to affordable, comfortable travel to popular winter destinations.