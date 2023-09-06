Norse Atlantic Airways launches flights between Paris and Los Angeles

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the commencement of ticket sales for its new direct route between Paris and Los Angeles, set to start on May 1, 2024. The service will operate six times a week and is available for booking on their website.

Flights from Paris (CDG) to Los Angeles (LAX) depart at 16:15 and arrive at 19:05, while return flights from Los Angeles depart at 21:10 and arrive in Paris at 17:00 the following day. One-way fares start from €319 in Economy and €665 in Norse Premium, inclusive of all taxes.

Norse Atlantic Airways, known for being a pioneering low-cost long-haul airline, exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers a comfortable and relaxed travel experience, featuring personal state-of-the-art entertainment at each seat. The Premium cabin provides passengers with a generous 43″ seat pitch and a 12″ recline, ensuring a refreshed arrival at their destination.

Norse Atlantic Airways offers two cabin options: Economy and Premium. Passengers can select from different fare categories, such as Light, Classic, and Flextra, depending on their travel preferences and needs. Light fares represent a value option, while Flextra fares include maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience, and increased ticket flexibility.