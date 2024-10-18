Norse Atlantic Airways launches direct Rome-Los Angeles route for Summer 2025

Norse Atlantic Airways will introduce nonstop flights between Rome and Los Angeles starting May 22, 2025, offering three weekly flights throughout the summer. The route caters to growing demand for transatlantic travel, connecting Rome’s ancient charm with the cultural hub of Los Angeles.

One-way fares start at €149 from Rome and $199 from LA. Passengers will fly aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliners, featuring comfortable seating and personal entertainment systems. Additionally, Norse Atlantic will resume its popular Los Angeles-Oslo route from May to September 2025, with tickets starting at $240.

The airline continues its commitment to affordable, high-quality travel across the Atlantic.