Norse Atlantic Airways launches direct Oslo-Bangkok flights, enhancing Norway-Thailand travel connection

Norse Atlantic Airways proudly celebrates the successful commencement of its first direct flight between Oslo, Norway, and Bangkok, Thailand on November 2, 2023. This launch establishes Norse Atlantic as the sole airline offering a non-stop route between these culturally rich destinations.

The new service aims to provide an affordable and convenient travel option for exploring Thailand’s breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and vibrant culture.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed his pride in strengthening connections and promoting cultural exchange between Norway and Thailand.

The inaugural flight was attended by Thailand’s Ambassador to Norway, H.E. Ms. Vimolbajra Ruksakiati, and Deputy Airport Director, Ms. Dorothy-Anne Billett.

The direct flights will operate up to three times a week, promising a seamless and comfortable travel experience for passengers.