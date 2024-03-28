Norse Atlantic Airways launches direct flights from London Gatwick to Las Vegas

Norse Atlantic Airways has unveiled an exciting new route connecting London Gatwick to the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Scheduled to commence operations on September 12, 2024, the airline will offer three direct flights per week, providing travellers with convenient access to the entertainment capital of the world.

Norse Atlantic Airways aims to provide exceptional value for passengers seeking an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas. The airline has designated this new route as Norse flight Z0777, adding a touch of luck and excitement for travellers.

Las Vegas, known as the “Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World,” offers a wide range of attractions, including entertainment shows, fine dining, world-class casinos, and luxurious resorts. Passengers can explore iconic landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and the High Roller Observation Wheel, as well as nearby natural wonders like the Grand Canyon and Red Rock Canyon.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed enthusiasm for introducing this new route, highlighting Las Vegas’ diverse offerings and appeal to both leisure and adventure seekers. Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development at London Gatwick, welcomed the expansion of Norse Atlantic’s services, emphasizing the increased travel options for passengers in the London and Southeast regions.

Norse Atlantic Airways operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, providing passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. The airline offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium, each designed to meet the diverse needs of travellers while ensuring a memorable journey to Las Vegas.