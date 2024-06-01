Norse Atlantic Airways launches Athens-New York non-stop flights

André Orban
Norse Atlantic Airways has inaugurated its first nonstop flight between Athens and New York JFK, utilising the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

This new service offers up to five weekly flights during the summer season, with fares starting at €239 for Economy and €458 for Norse Premium. The airline emphasises exceptional service and comfort, providing a modern cabin with personal entertainment and a spacious Norse Premium option.

The route enhances connectivity between Athens and the US, a top market for Athens International Airport. Norse Atlantic offers flexible fare options, catering to various passenger needs.

