Norse Atlantic Airways had more than one million passengers and achieved an 85% load factor in July

Norse Atlantic Airways has released an operational update for July 2023, highlighting strong performance and increased demand:

The company achieved an 85% load factor in July, marking a continuous five-month increase in load factor percentages.

Norse Atlantic surpassed one million booked passengers, underlining the robust demand for affordable long-haul travel.

The airline announced an expanded winter schedule, introducing new direct flights from Paris and Berlin to Miami.

In July, Norse Atlantic Airways reported an 85% aggregate load factor, up by two percentage points from the previous month, marking the fifth consecutive monthly increase. The airline operated 524 flights during the month, a rise of 173 flights compared to the prior month. Of these flights, 62.5% arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, and the company maintained a 100% operational rate for scheduled flights for the third successive month. Passenger numbers for July totalled 150,621, showing an increase of 53,594 passengers compared to the previous month.

Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding its winter schedule with new direct flights starting from December 2023: Paris to Miami from December 11 and Berlin to Miami from December 15. This expansion reinforces the airline’s position as a preferred carrier for European travellers seeking budget-friendly winter sun destinations.

The milestone of over one million booked passengers was achieved since the launch of ticket sales in April 2023. The CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, Bjorn Tore Larsen, expressed pride in the airline’s achievements for July, noting the high load factor, record flight numbers, and passenger figures. Larsen also emphasized the focus on winter sun destinations and the introduction of new routes, highlighting the growing brand presence and customer loyalty for Norse Atlantic Airways.