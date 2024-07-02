Norse Atlantic Airways faces liquidity crisis amidst plummeting stock value

Norse Atlantic Airways experienced its worst trading day after announcing severe cash shortages, with its stock plunging 43.01%. The airline has been struggling this year, with its stock already down over 40% since January. Contributing factors include lower-than-expected ticket prices, stalled negotiations with a strategic partner, and delayed credit card payments.

In response to these challenges, Norse plans to implement several capital measures to address its liquidity crisis. Despite the high occupancy rates and strong ancillary revenue, the company’s short-term liquidity remains strained. As of the update, Norse has $155 million in credit card receivables, with $41 million for completed bookings.

The stock crash significantly affected major shareholders, with Scorpio Holding and CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen’s stakes losing NOK 83 million and NOK 74 million, respectively. Overall, the main owners’ paper values plummeted by over NOK 150 million.

Norse, founded in 2021 and operating a fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, focuses on long-haul flights between Europe and North America. Despite significant losses since inception, the airline projects profitability in the third quarter of 2024 and expects 2025 to be a profitable year.

Recent negotiations for a strategic investor fell through due to the potential partner’s decision against entering the long-distance market. This setback, along with the ongoing financial struggles, has severely impacted Norse’s market value, which has dropped 81% in the past year to NOK 500 million.

