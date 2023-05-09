Norse Atlantic Airways discontinues non-stop flights from Berlin to the US

Norse Atlantic, a budget airline, will no longer offer direct flights from Berlin to the United States starting in November.

The airline had previously announced nonstop flights from Berlin to New York, Los Angeles, and Fort Lauderdale. However, after only eight weeks, the route to California was discontinued due to high fuel prices, rising inflation, and uncertain overall demand.

Now, the remaining two direct routes to New York and Fort Lauderdale will also be terminated. Norse Atlantic will continue to operate three routes from Berlin to the United States, but they will require layovers in London.

The airline stated that it is currently evaluating its entire network for winter 2023, leaving the future of direct flights from Berlin to the USA with Norse Atlantic uncertain. On the other hand, the airline is expanding its operations from other locations, including three new routes from London-Gatwick to Barbados, Kingston, and Montego Bay, as well as a new route from Oslo to Bangkok.