Norse Atlantic Airways completes historic nonstop flight from Norway to Australia

Norse Atlantic Airways has achieved a milestone by completing the first-ever nonstop flight from Norway to Australia. Chartered by Albastar S.A. and brokered by Aircontact, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight took off from Oslo Gardermoen Airport and landed at Darwin International Airport, covering 14,730 kilometres in 16.5 hours.

This flight underscores the Dreamliner’s long-range efficiency, passenger comfort, and environmental benefits. Norse Atlantic Airways continues to expand its global reach and charter capabilities, previously highlighted by its historic landing on a blue ice runway in Antarctica.