Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates sold-out inaugural London Gatwick to Las Vegas flight

Norse Atlantic Airways marked a successful debut of its direct route between London Gatwick and Las Vegas on September 12, with both Premium and Economy cabins fully sold out. The airline now operates the route three times a week, offering travellers an affordable and comfortable way to explore Las Vegas aboard the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Fares for the new route start at £299 return, including taxes, and Norse Atlantic aims to make long-haul travel accessible without compromising service. CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed excitement about the route’s strong demand, highlighting the airline’s commitment to offering affordable transatlantic travel. Las Vegas officials also welcomed the new service, emphasizing its impact on increasing business and leisure travel from the UK, one of the city’s top international markets.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 aircraft, with Economy and Premium cabins providing a relaxing journey. The airline’s simple fare structure—Light, Classic, and Flextra—allows passengers to tailor their travel experience, with Flextra fares offering added perks such as two meal services and increased baggage allowances.