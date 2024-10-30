Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates sold-out inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Cape Town

Norse Atlantic Airways proudly celebrates the successful launch of its direct service from London Gatwick to Cape Town, with the inaugural flight departing on October 28, 2024, and arriving the next day. The flight’s Premium and Economy cabins were fully booked, highlighting strong demand for this new route, which operates up to three times a week.

The airline aims to provide affordable long-haul flights without sacrificing comfort, with fares starting at just £219 return. Passengers enjoyed a modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring spacious seating and advanced air systems designed for a comfortable journey.

Key figures attended the inaugural event, including Norse Atlantic CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen and South Africa’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Dineo Mathlako, who emphasised the importance of this new connection for cultural and economic ties between the UK and South Africa.

The arrival in Cape Town was celebrated with a water salute and live music, marking the beginning of what Norse Atlantic hopes will be a fruitful partnership enhancing tourism and business opportunities. Passengers can choose between Economy and Norse Premium cabins, with flexible fare options designed to meet various travel needs.