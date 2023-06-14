Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates one year of transatlantic flying

Norse Atlantic Airways is celebrating the first anniversary of its transatlantic flights between Oslo and New York, marking a successful year of connecting Europe to the United States. The airline now serves 12 destinations: five in Europe and seven in the US.

Norse Atlantic Airways has experienced significant growth since its inaugural flight, operating over 2,630 flights and carrying nearly half a million passengers. Cargo operations have also been successful, with approximately 14,500 tonnes of cargo transported, including 4,000 tonnes of fish between Europe and the US.

To commemorate the anniversary, Norse Atlantic Airways has launched a weeklong global sale offering discounted fares across all markets.

The airline exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, providing passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. With two cabin options, Economy and Premium, passengers can choose from a range of fares that cater to their preferences and travel needs.

The sale presents an opportunity for customers to experience Norse Atlantic Airways’ exceptional service and take advantage of the discounted fares.