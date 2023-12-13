Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural service from Paris CDG to Miami

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched its Paris Charles-de-Gaulle to Miami service, offering direct flights up to four times a week. The route aims to provide a seamless travel experience for those seeking a direct and affordable journey between Paris and Miami, making it an ideal option for winter sun getaways.

CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen highlights the excitement about connecting these vibrant cities, emphasising the convenience of multiple weekly flights and the exceptional experience aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The cabins, offering both Economy and Norse Premium classes, cater to various passenger preferences with different fare options, providing flexibility and tailored travel experiences. The Premium cabin promises extra comfort with spacious seating and enhanced amenities, allowing travelers to arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to explore.