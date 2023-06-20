Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural service between Rome FCO and New York JFK

Norse Atlantic Airways has commenced daily flights between Rome and New York JFK, adding Rome as its fifth European gateway to New York alongside Oslo, London, Paris, and Berlin.

The airline aims to provide affordable long-haul travel without compromising on quality. Passengers can enjoy exceptional service, comfortable cabins, and competitive fares starting from €265 one-way, including taxes and fees. The flights operate daily, offering travellers flexibility and convenience for transatlantic trips.

Norse Atlantic Airways exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, providing a relaxed and comfortable travel experience. The cabin offers two options: Economy and Premium, with different fare categories to suit passengers’ preferences and needs.