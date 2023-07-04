Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flights from London Gatwick to Los Angeles and San Francisco

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched inaugural flights from London Gatwick to Los Angeles and San Francisco, making them the fifth and sixth US destinations served by the airline from its London base.

The flights offer affordable and convenient travel options for passengers looking to explore the vibrant cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. With these additions, Norse Atlantic is now the largest long-haul operator from London Gatwick to the US.

Flights to Los Angeles operate daily, while flights to San Francisco operate three times a week. Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and offers Economy and Norse Premium cabin choices with various fare options.