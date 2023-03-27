Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flight from Paris to New York

Norse Atlantic Airways announces first flight from Paris to New York, JFK with daily service.

From New York JFK, the airline now serves five European destinations this summer, including Rome, Paris, Berlin, Oslo and London.

In total, Norse Atlantic will operate 13 routes between Europe and the US this summer.

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways marks a new era in affordable transatlantic travel between France and the US with the celebration of its inaugural flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle to New York JFK and from JFK to Paris. The daily direct service commenced on 26th March 2023, providing customers with a quality service onboard modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Flights from Paris to New York will join Oslo and Berlin services landing at the modern and spacious Terminal 7 at JFK.

“We are delighted to offer affordable travel and increased choices for our passengers between the vibrant cities of Paris and New York JFK. This new service between Paris and New York will further boost transatlantic travel benefiting local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. With the addition of our latest route from Paris, our airline now offers a total of five European destinations from New York, JFK this summer, including Rome, Berlin, Oslo and London,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Affordable travel

With daily, direct flights from Paris to New York JFK starting at just €269 one-way, including all applicable taxes, travellers can now access a high-quality airline and travel experience for a fraction of the cost of traditional transatlantic carriers, making travel more accessible to a vast range of leisure- and businesspeople, including families, students, and travellers seeking value for money.

Daily departures from Paris are at 19.45 with arrival in New York at 22.00 local time. The return flights depart New York at 00.30 and land in Paris at 14.05 local time.

