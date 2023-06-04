Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Washington Dulles

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched its inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. The new route makes Washington D.C. the fourth US destination served from London Gatwick, joining New York, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.

The flights will operate six times a week with fares starting from £450 return, including all taxes.

Over the summer season, Norse Atlantic plans to expand its services to include Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston.

Norse Atlantic operates exclusively with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering passengers a comfortable and relaxed travel experience. They provide two cabin choices, Economy and Premium, with a range of fare options that cater to different passenger preferences and needs.