Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flight from London Gatwick to New York JFK



Today, 12th August, Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated the inaugural flight between London Gatwick and New York JFK marking a new era for UK customers seeking affordable transatlantic travel between the UK and the US.

Additionally, on the same day, Norse Atlantic launched flights between London Gatwick and Oslo allowing customers the ability to purchase tickets as part of a continuous service between Oslo and New York via London. The daily late morning flights between London and Oslo, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both our Premium and Economy cabins, are available to book now with fares from only £74 return including taxes. Our London to Oslo flights will not only provide the most comfortable option to travel to Norway they will also allow UK customers to take advantage of our flights from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

“We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers at London Gatwick on board our Boeing 787 Dreamliners to New York and Oslo. Thanks to Norse Atlantic Airways customers have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice, excellent value and quality service,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic’s much-anticipated new service to Gatwick Airport. North America is a key market for us, with New York continually among our most popular destinations. We currently operate 40 long-haul routes across the USA, Canada, Caribbean, Africa, Middle East and Asia, so it’s great news for our passengers – as well as businesses across the region – that we are able to add another fantastic long-haul carrier to our operation, increasing choice and competition. We look forward to seeing Norse expand its transatlantic offer even further over coming months, alongside its connections to Oslo.”

Norse Atlantic Airways recently announced that customers looking to explore the world for less now have access to even greater choice and convenience following the launch of the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines. The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at our key international hubs Oslo, London, Berlin, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between the UK and the United States will benefit both local tourism and businesses. Not only are we directly investing in both countries by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry”, continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Fares to New York start from £357 return for the remainder of the summer schedule, including all applicable taxes. Norse Atlantic will offer a daily service between the UK and the US. Other US destinations will be announced soon.

Fri, Aug 12, 2022 14:56 CET