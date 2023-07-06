Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated first year of operations in June with record-breaking month of sales

Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated its one-year anniversary of operations in June with a record-breaking month of sales. The airline achieved an 83% load factor for the month, marking the fourth consecutive month-on-month increase.

Ancillary revenue per passenger exceeded $100, indicating that passengers prefer customisable options rather than paying a premium for services they don’t need.

Norse Atlantic successfully launched flights from London to Los Angeles and Rome to New York during the month. They also announced an additional third weekly frequency between Oslo and Bangkok for the upcoming winter peak season.

With 12 destinations across Europe and the United States and a fleet of 15 aircraft, Norse Atlantic has carried over half a million passengers since its inaugural flight.