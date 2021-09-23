Norse Atlantic Airways and the British Airline Pilots Association announce partnership to bring hundreds of jobs to the UK

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) and Norse Atlantic Airways (Norse), the new intercontinental airline, have entered into a new agreement that will deliver hundreds of jobs in the UK.

The new airline plans to commence affordable flights between Europe and North America in 2022, with a fleet of more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

BALPA’s National Officer Terry Brandon, said:

“This is a glimmer of hope for the struggling UK aviation industry that is much needed. We are pleased to welcome Norse Atlantic to London and the new jobs they will deliver at this critical time.”



“Our negotiating team has been incredibly impressed with the company’s business plan as it will provide sustainable long-term careers for our members on its transatlantic route network. This collective agreement will facilitate a fruitful relationship between BALPA and Norse to ensure that Norse is a great place to work.”



“With some government restrictions now being lifted, we hope the newest member of the BALPA family flourishes and our new agreement with Norse provides opportunities for hundreds of our members.”

Norse Atlantic´s CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said:

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with BALPA to offer pilots the opportunity to return to the cockpit and create hundreds of new jobs in the UK, especially following a tough time for the entire aviation industry.



“The passion and professionalism demonstrated by the BALPA team are exactly what we are looking for in Norse as we build a team Norse culture throughout the entire airline which will be our lasting competitive advantage.”

