Norse Atlantic Airways achieves record 94% load factor in December 2024

Norse Atlantic Airways reached a record-high monthly load factor of 94% in December 2024, up from 71% in December 2023. The airline operated 434 flights, transporting 124,450 passengers—57% more than the same period last year. ACMI and charter operations experienced substantial growth, with 158 flights compared to 22 in December 2023.

Despite achieving a 100% flight completion rate, only 53% of flights departed on time and 33% arrived within 15 minutes of schedule, impacted by air traffic control (ATC) and airport-related challenges during the busy holiday season.