Norse Atlantic Airways achieves record 89% load factor in September

Norse Atlantic Airways set a new company record in September with an average load factor of 89%, an 11 percentage point increase year-on-year. The airline carried 146,688 passengers, an 11% rise compared to the previous year, across 513 flights, including 29 charters.

Norse Atlantic completed 100% of its scheduled flights, with 81% arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed pride in the milestone, noting the increase in charter operations and celebrating the sale of over two million tickets since the airline’s launch in 2022. Additionally, Norse Atlantic has released flights for its summer 2025 season, extending until October.