Norse Atlantic Airways achieves record 89% load factor in September

Norse Atlantic Airways reported a record-high load factor of 89% in September 2024, marking an 11-point increase from last year. The airline carried 146,688 passengers, an 11% year-over-year rise, across 513 flights, including 29 charters.

All scheduled flights operated as planned, with 81% arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. CEO and Founder Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed pride in the milestone and noted the growth in charter operations.

In September, the airline celebrated surpassing two million ticket sales since its 2022 launch and has now released flights for the summer 2025 season, offering early-booking deals through the end of October.