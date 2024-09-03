Norse Atlantic achieves record-breaking performance in August

Norse Atlantic set new records in August, achieving its highest-ever load factor, passenger numbers, and cargo volume since its inception.

The airline recorded an 87% average load factor, a 1% year-on-year increase. Passenger numbers soared to 191,291, a 26% rise compared to the previous year, across 661 flights, including 11 charters. The airline maintained a 100% completion rate for scheduled flights, with 78% arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen highlighted these achievements as a testament to the airline’s value proposition and the dedication of its team, noting that more segments had already been sold for 2024 than in all of 2023.

