Norse Atlantic Airways completes second Antarctic charter with Boeing 787 Dreamliner

One year after making history as the first airline to land a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Antarctica’s blue ice runway, Norse Atlantic Airways has successfully completed its second charter mission to Troll Airfield. On November 15, 2024, the airline’s Dreamliner, “Everglades” (registered LN-FNC), delivered 10.5 tons of research equipment and scientists for the Norwegian Polar Institute and Aircontact. This operation, mirroring last year’s inaugural mission, followed the Oslo-Cape Town-Troll Airfield-Cape Town-Oslo route.

Norse Atlantic Airways is scheduled to perform four Antarctic charters this season, showcasing the capabilities of its state-of-the-art Dreamliner. The aircraft’s exceptional fuel efficiency allows it to complete the Cape Town-Antarctica round trip without refueling, reducing costs and environmental impact. Its spacious cargo hold provides ample room for transporting critical research equipment to support scientific operations in Antarctica’s challenging environment.

Mette Birkedahl, Norse Atlantic Airways’ Director of Charter and ACMI, highlighted the mission’s significance, noting, “Returning to Antarctica with our Dreamliner reaffirms our expertise in complex logistical operations. This milestone underscores our commitment to operational excellence and the growing demand for our capabilities in remote destinations.” Norwegian Polar Institute’s Director of Operations, John Guldahl, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the aircraft’s capacity enhances logistics at Troll Airfield, boosting research efforts in Antarctica.