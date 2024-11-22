Norse Atlantic Airways announces Stockholm – Bangkok route

Norse Atlantic Airways will establish operations at Swedish Stockholm Arlanda Airport in preparation for its winter 2025 schedule, launching a direct route to Bangkok. This twice-weekly service, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays, will strengthen connections between Sweden and Thailand. The airline’s decision reflects confidence in the Swedish air travel market and its growing demand for long-haul, affordable travel options.

This route, set to begin on October 29, 2025, will utilize modern Boeing 787 Dreamliners, offering both Premium and Economy Class seating for 338 passengers. In addition to passenger transport, the service will enhance supply chain efficiency by facilitating faster cargo deliveries, particularly for technology goods. Jonas Abrahamsson, CEO of Swedavia, highlighted the importance of this route in increasing connectivity for leisure, business, and family visits.

Norse Atlantic CEO and Founder Bjørn Tore Larsen emphasized the airline’s mission to provide cost-effective and comfortable long-haul travel. By challenging traditional carriers, the Stockholm-Bangkok route aims to make global travel more accessible. Norse Atlantic’s entry into Sweden marks a significant step in redefining the long-haul travel market, with a focus on quality service and affordability.