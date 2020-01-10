Very hard landing for this Nordwind Airlines Airbus A321 at Antalya Airport

On 10 January, a Nordwind Airlines Airbus A321 (VQ-BRS) operated flight N41801 between Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia and Antalya Airport, Turkey. During a very hard landing at the Turkish airport, however, the aircraft suffered substantial damage. On pictures that appeared online, the nose gear can bee seen upward into the fuselage.

Source: İşte Antalya’da tehlike atlatan Nordwind uçağının görüntüleri (AirportHaber.com)

Nordwind Airbus A321 (VQ-BRS, built 2017) was substantially damaged in a hard landing at Antalya-Intl Airport (LTAI), Turkey. No injuries reported. The nosegear was rammed upward into the fuselage. Flight #NWS1801 came from Moscow-SVO. @AirportHaber https://t.co/OMhNcJ7diW pic.twitter.com/MTHkJEj0wt — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 10, 2020