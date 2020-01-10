Very hard landing for this Nordwind Airlines Airbus A321 at Antalya Airport

On 10 January, a Nordwind Airlines Airbus A321 (VQ-BRS) operated flight N41801 between Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia and Antalya Airport, Turkey. During a very hard landing at the Turkish airport, however, the aircraft suffered substantial damage. On pictures that appeared online, the nose gear can bee seen upward into the fuselage. 

