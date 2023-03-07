The Nordic Aviation Group holds a recruitment day in Stockholm exclusively open to invitees

The aviation industry is hiring

Owner of two airline brands, Xfly and Nordica, the Nordic Aviation Group announces the taking place of an exclusively open to “invites only” recruitment day in Stockholm – one of the many in the series. The event was preceded by open recruitment days successfully held on Valentine’s Day in Tallinn, on March 1st in Vilnius, as well as those in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Munich and Hamburg.

“The aviation industry, especially us in the ACMI business, is recruiting in the light of new strategic partnerships and contracts. New airlines are being formed and the existing ones expanding. In the aviation industry, it is common to hire people on the so-called “assessment” and “recruitment days” – our future team members get to ask questions and have the initial impression of what it is like to be part of this fascinating world. Our success is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our existing team. We are a caring employer to more than 600 aviation specialists of 30 different nationalities – I see many opportunities in that for individual motivation and business growth,” Jan Palmer, the CEO of the group comments.

The experienced cabin crew recruitment event being held today is exclusively addressed to experienced cabin crew candidates who have previously received an invitation – common in the aviation industry to meet one’s new-hires and eventual rehires.

“Can you picture yourself working in the aviation industry? Mark your calendar to make the industry your new employer, I suggest becoming part of the significant growth we are witnessing. Therefore we are constantly looking for new talents, who want to, in a way, shape this business. Today’s event is one in the series to bring talent to us,” Toomas Uibo, the Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability of the group reveals. The manager explains also that recruiting pilots takes creativity from an airline and adds the recent Berlin Pilot Expo 2023 is one of the many ways of having common ground with pilots willing to work for big brands.

“Since the industry is recruiting pilots and cabin crew, both for growth and to fill seasonal vacancies, business managers have to find creative ways for hiring new talent, and why not – rehiring those who have gone elsewhere during the Covid pandemic,” Uibo adds and exemplifies “office-to-cabin” initiatives have become common in the aviation overall, where airline cabin crews are staffed with trained office personnel during peak periods.

“We see that the youth is interested also in summer jobs, seasonable rosters can be seen as an opportunity in my opinion,” the CMO explains. “You can mark your calendar to discover the right role to commence a fresh beginning in the aviation industry,” Uibo concludes with an invite for professionals to become brand ambassadors of this interesting sector.”

The Nordic Aviation Group is a company that owns two airline brands, Nordica and Xfly, and is fully owned by the Republic of Estonia. The group has its bases in Tallinn, Vilnius, Stockholm, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Turku, Lisbon, and Sofia, and will shortly operate also from Munich and Hamburg. The group provides long-term wet-lease ACMI production services to major airlines in Europe, such as SAS, TAP, and MARABU. There are currently about 200 vacancies available in both Nordica and Xfly, as advertised on their career-site jobs.nagroup.ee. The group’s fleet consists of 17 aircraft, including ATR72-600s (70 seats), CRJ900s (90 seats), and Airbus A320-type aircraft (180 seats). By the second quarter of 2023, the group’s fleet will increase to 22 aircraft, among others, three state-of-the-art emission-reduced Airbus A320neos with 180 seats each.

