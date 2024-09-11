Estonian Government continues search for buyer for flag carrier Nordica amid financial struggles

The Estonian government remains in search of a buyer for its national airline, Nordica, and its seven Bombardier aircraft, following the state’s decision to exit the aviation business.

After failed negotiations earlier this year, the government has continued talks with potential buyers while Nordica reviews its contracts and expenses.

Aviation experts believe there is interest in Nordica, either for its leasing agreements or its aircraft, though the Bombardier planes, being niche assets, are less liquid compared to more common models like Airbus A320 or Boeing 737.

Despite the challenges, European companies have shown interest in acquiring the struggling airline.