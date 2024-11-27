Landing gear issue with Nolinor Aviation flight NRL662 at Mirabel Airport, Canada

On November 27, 2024, Nolinor Aviation’s flight NRL 662 experienced a technical issue during landing at Mirabel International Airport, Canada. The flight, operated with a Boeing 737-400 registered C-GGWX, was carrying 87 passengers and crew. Thankfully, all onboard were reported safe and unharmed, with no injuries sustained during the incident.

The flight had originally departed from Québec City (YQB) with a planned stop in Bagotville (YBG) to pick up additional workers before heading to Wabush (YWK). However, during its stop in Bagotville, passengers were informed of a technical issue requiring the aircraft to divert to Mirabel.

A passenger shared his experience on Facebook, shedding light on the sequence of events. He described how, after the stop in Bagotville, the flight crew announced a technical issue, prompting a diversion to Mirabel. Upon landing, the left landing gear reportedly failed, causing a tense moment for those onboard.

“I noticed that the flaps hadn’t been deployed during the landing, which was likely the source of the problem,” he added, reflecting on the potential technical cause.

In an official statement, Nolinor Aviation confirmed the incident and reassured the public that emergency services responded promptly and that the situation was brought under control. The airline thanked passengers for their calmness and cooperation, as well as the emergency services for their efficient response.

Nolinor also noted that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the technical issue. The airline pledged full cooperation with relevant authorities and expressed gratitude to passengers, partners, and the community for their continued support.