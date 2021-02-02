Nippon Cargo Airlines Boeing 747-8 freighter experiences tailstrike during go-around at Tokyo Narita, Japan

On 1 February, a Nippon Cargo Airlines Boeing 747-8 freighter (registered JA13KZ) operated a cargo flight between Hong Kong and Tokyo Narita, Japan.

During its first landing at Narita airport, however, the aircraft went around. During that procedure, the tail of the aircraft scraped the runway.

The aircraft safely landed on its second attempt. Following images appeared on social media and in the Japanese press (NHK.or.jp).

