Nile Air to launch non-stop service between Cairo and Stockhom Arlanda

Egypt’s second-largest airline will establish operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and offer direct service to Cairo. Beginning in mid-June, Nile Air will fly twice weekly between the two capitals starting from the summer season.

The Egyptian carrier Nile Air is investing in the Swedish market and will set up operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The airline will launch a new direct route to Cairo in time for the Midsummer holiday, their first scheduled European route.

The new route is an important addition to the access available through Arlanda’s existing range of destinations, and there is demand for the route from businesses, holiday travellers and people flying to visit family and friends.

Sweden and Egypt have long maintained trade relations, and Egypt is an important trading partner with Sweden. A number of Swedish multinational companies with global operations, currently operate in Egypt. Egypt is also a popular destination for Swedish tourists and under normal circumstances, Egypt has around 100,000 Swedish tourists a year.

Starting June 18, 2022, Nile Air will serve the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Cairo International Airport (CAI) route twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. passengers can connect with other Nile Air destinations in Egypt, Sharm El Sheik, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan, along with Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Sudan. Tickets are on sale. Nile Air is the only carrier serving the route.