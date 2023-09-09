Nile Air connects Cologne/Bonn airport ith Cairo

Nile Air is launching direct flights from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Cairo starting on October 15, 2023. The airline will operate the route twice a week, connecting the Rhineland region to Egypt’s capital, Cairo. This new partnership is seen as an asset for the airport, providing passengers with direct access to Cairo’s historical and cultural attractions.

Cairo, with over nine million residents, serves as Egypt’s political, economic, and cultural hub, combining a rich history with modern amenities. The city boasts UNESCO World Heritage Sites, skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and a vibrant cultural scene. The iconic pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx are also located nearby.

Initially, flights from Cologne/Bonn will depart on Sundays at 17:05 and Tuesdays at 17:30, with arrival in Cairo at 22:10 and 22:35, respectively (local times). Nile Air will continue to operate flights on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter flight schedule, using a modern Airbus A320-200 with a two-class configuration. The return flights from Egypt will also be on Thursdays and Sundays. Nile Air sees this as a significant step in strengthening its presence in one of its key source markets, Germany, and anticipates a successful long-term partnership with the airport.