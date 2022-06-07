Niceair

Icelandic start-up Niceair in trouble after first flight because of Brexit

Niceair A319

According to Ágúst Ólafsson writing in RÚV, all planned Niceair flights to Akureyri from London and Manchester have been temporarily cancelled after the brand-new airline was forced to fly passengers home to Iceland with an alternative airline.

It was possible to fly passengers from Iceland to the UK, but not the other way around. Described as teething trouble, a permanent solution is being worked on.

Niceair CEO Þorvaldur Lúðvik Sigurjónsson says the unforeseen problem came to light after Niceair’s maiden flight to London on Friday. The flight out went as scheduled, but the Airbus A319 returned to Iceland empty, while booked passengers were sent on alternative services to Keflavík. The hiccup is blamed on Brexit-related complications and is being worked on with both British and Icelandic authorities.

Niceair representatives transported their passengers from Keflavík to Akureyri. The passengers were understanding and grateful for the food, drink, and onward transport to the city in North Iceland.

Þorvaldur Lúðvik admits he still has not received a clear explanation of the problem. A special agreement was reached to operate yesterday’s London flight, but the next step remains unclear.

