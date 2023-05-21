Icelandic airline Niceair filing for bankruptcy

Icelandic airline Niceair will file for bankruptcy, according to Iceland Monitor based on a press release from Niceair’s board of directors.

This press release stated that the company was severely affected by the failure of the HiFly operator, which caused Niceair to no longer have a plane available.

Niceair operated under the HiFly operating licence.

“These were in every way uncontrollable reasons. This closure is particularly tragic as there were good grounds and experience had shown that there was a basis for direct international flights through Akureyri,” reads the statement.