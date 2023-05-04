NHV A/S will begin regular flying from Esbjerg with new contract award from TotalEnergies EP Denmark

NHV A/S has announced that they have secured a new contract from TotalEnergies EP Denmark, to support offshore operations in the Danish sector of the North Sea. The contract will see NHV deploy a dedicated H175 aircraft to transport personnel and equipment to TotalEnergies’ installations in the Dan and Tyra Field.



NHV’s purpose–built base in Esbjerg will serve as the operational hub for the contract. NHV’s Vice President of Oil and Gas, Jamie John, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to fly out of NHV’s base in Denmark and for continuing to build on their presence in this region.



Andy Dethlefsen, NHV Esbjerg’s Accountable Manager said, “NHV are delighted to be utilising its advanced H175 helicopter to provide safe and efficient transportation for TotalEnergies’ offshore personnel, building on NHV’s extensive experience in supporting offshoreoperations globally.”

Esbjerg, Denmark – 04 May 2023

