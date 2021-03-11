NGOs and low-cost aviation sector call for long-haul emissions to be covered by EU’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels mandate

Broad coalition calls on European Commission to ensure that long-haul flights are included in the EU’s SAFs mandate

Call for obligation of the mandate to be placed on the fuel supplier, to ensure equal treatment

Support for the development of zero-emission technologies, such as hydrogen or electric propulsion aircraft, must be sustained

Advanced biofuels must be sustainable, exclude biofuels from dedicated cropland, and achievable mandates for best-in-class fuels, such as synthetic kerosene, must be included A coalition of airlines, aviation sector companies and European NGOs have expressed their concern over policy proposals to limit the scope of the European Union’s ReFuel EU Aviation initiative to intra-EEA flights. The legislation, to be proposed by the Commission, is expected to oblige the aviation sector to mix a percentage of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) into kerosene-based fuel.

In a letter sent to Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean, the coalition points out that long-haul operations are the primary source of the sector’s climate impact. According to recent Eurocontrol figures, just 6% of flights, those over 4000km in length, create half of the aviation’s CO2 emissions. Eurocontrol concludes: “Increasing the supply of sustainable aviation fuel to cover just 10% of the needs of long-haul, would do more than can ever be done in short-haul to reduce net CO2 emissions”.* Moreover, extra-EEA flights and long-haul hub operations are already excluded from many European environmental policies such as the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

For short-haul flying, SAFs are only an interim step, similar to offsetting, until zero-emissions technologies, such as hydrogen or electric propulsion aircraft, will be available by the mid to late-2030s. These new, zero-emissions technologies, however, are not available for long-haul aviation in the foreseeable future, therefore SAFs continue to be key for long-haul aviation to mitigate its carbon emissions.

In addition, by potentially raising costs, SAFs could detract from ongoing efforts by technology manufacturers and short-haul carriers to switch to cleaner, zero-emissions solutions. The signatories, therefore, call on the European Commission to ensure the SAFs mandate does not delay the development of zero-emission propulsion (i.e. hydrogen or electric).

In addition, the European Commission needs to exclude biofuels from dedicated cropland** and ensure that advanced biofuels are sustainable and mandates for best-in-class fuels, such as synthetic kerosene, are included.

*Source: Eurocontrol data-snapshot-co2-by-distance

**Except cover crops, for details see europeanclimate.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/aviation-paper.pdf

March 11, 2021 – 07:57