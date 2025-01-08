New UK entry rules: ETA now mandatory for travellers from 55 countries

As of 8 January 2025, travellers from 48 non-European countries, including the US, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, must complete an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the UK. This requirement applies to those who previously enjoyed visa-free travel for short stays.

These 48 new countries add to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan for which the ETA was already required since November 2023.

Key Details

Who Needs an ETA: Travellers from 48 non-European countries starting 8 January 2025. From 2 April 2025 , European visitors will also need an ETA, with applications opening on 5 March 2025 . Exceptions: British and Irish citizens and travellers requiring a visa (who won’t need an ETA).

Cost and Validity: The ETA costs £10 and is valid for multiple trips of up to 6 months over two years . Applications can be made online or via a dedicated app.

Security and Compliance: The ETA checks travellers’ criminal backgrounds before arrival. If an ETA is denied, a visa application will be required, which could take additional time.



Impact on Travellers

Potential Challenges: Travellers arriving without an ETA will be denied entry to the UK, even for transit. Airlines might not refund tickets for passengers with denied ETA applications.

Comparison to Other Systems: Similar to pre-travel checks like the US ESTA , Australia’s ETA, and Canada’s eTA. The EU plans to introduce the ETIAS system in late 2025.



Industry Reaction

Preparedness:

Business travel experts believe the industry is ready, citing familiarity with similar systems elsewhere.

Advice for Travellers: Plan travel well in advance. Ensure applications are submitted early to avoid delays or disruptions.



With this move, the UK aims to digitise its borders, enhance security, and align its travel protocols with global standards.