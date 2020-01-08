Revolutionary Citation Longitude enters the NetJets fleet

“No matter the reason for being on board, from takeoff to landing, the innovations of the Citation Longitude make it the most enjoyable flight imaginable,” said Adam Johnson, Chairman & CEO, NetJets.

The new Citation Longitude incorporates the latest technologies throughout the aircraft like integrated autopilot and autothrottle systems with emergency descent mode (EDM). The aircraft is equally designed around the pilot experience, passenger comfort and overall performance, delivering an aircraft that lives up to its designation as the flagship of the Citation family of business jets. The Citation Longitude gained FAA certification in September 2019 and Textron Aviation began customer deliveries soon after.

NetJets has operated a fleet of nearly 500 Cessna Citations since 1984. In addition to the Citation Longitude aircraft order, NetJets has taken delivery of more than 100 Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft. Owner demand has ranked the Latitude as the best-selling aircraft in the NetJets portfolio, further establishing the aircraft as Textron Aviation’s best-selling mid-size jet, outselling its nearest competitor 4:1.

About the Citation Longitude

With a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometres) and full fuel payload of 1,600 pounds (726 kilogrammes), Textron Aviation designed the Citation Longitude to elevate passenger expectations in the super-midsize class by delivering cabin sound levels that are nearly twice as quiet as the nearest competitor, a low cabin altitude (5,950 feet/1,814 metres), more standard features and an elegant yet comfortable, bespoke interior, fully meeting the NetJets standard for customer satisfaction.

NetJets’ Longitude features a standard double-club configuration of eight fully berthable seats, delivering the most legroom in the super-midsize class. A stand-up, 6-foot (1.83 meters) tall flat-floor cabin and an available streamlined divan enable easy transit along the cabin passageway while a class-leading walk-in baggage compartment accessible throughout the entire flight ensures passengers experience unparalleled convenience. State-of-the-art cabin technology empowers passengers to manage their environment and entertainment from any mobile device, while in-flight internet maximizes productivity.

